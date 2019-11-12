NORTH BEND — The Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative is seeking volunteers to help remove Scotch broom 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Wild Mare Campground on Horsfall Road. Bring shovels, saws, loppers, gloves and drinking water. There will be a limited number of tools available to borrow as well.
From North Bend, take U.S. Highway 101 North past McCullough Bridge, turn left at Transpacific Highway. Go approximately one mile and turn right on Horsfall Road. Go approximately two miles and turn left into the Wild Mare Campground.
For more information, go to www.SaveOregonDunes.org.