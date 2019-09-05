COOS BAY — Teddy Roosevelt’s Oregon Roadshow, a live performance by historical recreator Joe Wiegand, will visit Coos Bay for a special event as part of a week-long tour of schools and museums sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society and Wells Fargo.
Coos History Museum will host a fundraising event in conjunction with Wiegand’s visit, titled “A Night at the Museum with Teddy Roosevelt,” on Thursday, Oct. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for A Night at the Museum will be $100 per person for members and $125 for non-members. The evening will include a catered meal by Black Market Gourmet, no-host bar by 7 Devils Brewing Company, a silent auction, a live auction, and Wiegand’s program. Space is limited and tickets may be purchased at the Coos History Museum, located at 1210 N. Front St. in Coos Bay, or by calling the museum at 541-756-6320.
For the past four years, Wiegand has entertained and educated people of all ages as he traversed more than 5,000 miles across Oregon. This year, in his fifth annual visit to Oregon, he will travel to Ontario, Eugene, Hood River, Portland, and more. Visit www.ohs.org/events to view the complete schedule.
“I have personally seen ‘Teddy’ perform over 75 times, yet each time I am blown away by his energy and how he truly embodies our 26th President,” said OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk. “OHS is thrilled to again partner with Wells Fargo to bring this educational experience to schools and historical organizations throughout the region.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wiegand has been bringing T.R. to life for years with his unparalleled grasp of history and uncanny resemblance to the famed Rough Rider. His depth of knowledge about the personal anecdotes in Roosevelt’s life make his audiences feel they are truly in the presence of the former U.S. president and adventurer.
“Wells Fargo is celebrating its 164th anniversary this year. We’ve never lost sight of our history and the role Wells Fargo played in our country’s development of the West,” said Tracy Curtis, Wells Fargo’s Oregon regional president. “We’re grateful to the Oregon Historical Society for organizing this unique educational experience. Children and adults alike will delight in seeing our former President come to life.”
An author, naturalist, explorer, soldier, conservationist, and president, Roosevelt’s history is larger than life. His fascinating career boasted many accomplishments, including the creation of Crater Lake National Park in 1902.
“So many of T.R.’s contemporaries testify to the way he entertained audiences with inspirational and humorous stories from his youth, his ranching days, Cuba, and the presidency,” Wiegand said. “I really enjoy sharing T.R.’s funny stories of life in the White House with six kids and telling anecdotes from his many adventures, from bear hunts to the Panama Canal, from Africa to the Amazon.”