FLORENCE — Move over or roll over Agatha Christie. "Murder on the Oriental Rug,” a hilarious Agatha Christie spoof presented by It’s About Time Productions will unveil a mystery during a dinner show that spoofs old-fashioned who-dun-its, the medical profession, female problems, and theater folks. Penned by Tony Schwartz and Marylou Ambrose, the show is a play within a play. When half of the cast of Murder on the Oriental Rug bails out, the remaining performers are stuck playing all the roles.
During the first act, you’ll meet a Shakespearean actor with a drinking problem, a washed-up former child star, a bimbo with a short memory, and a hapless costumer who finds herself onstage playing a man. During the “play within a play,” you’ll visit the exclusive clinic of Dr. Charles Ovary, renowned hot flash specialist who’s secretly treating a famous actress trying desperately to regain her youth. You’ll get to know the doctor’s clueless wife, his passionate female protégé, the actress’s hunky husband, a flighty French maid, a shifty handyman, and an inspector investigating the dead body on the Oriental rug.
Will the play make it to Broadway? Will the performers remember their lines? Will the Shakespearean actor fit into the maid’s costume? Will the chalk outline come out of the rug? Will the inspector solve the murder? Will another murder occur? Before the evening’s over, someone else will be ruthlessly murdered, and it’s up to the audience to solve the crime.
Winners will be drawn from those who correctly guess the murderer and motive. The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Florence Elks Lodge located at 1686 12th Street. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m., when you can have a cocktail and mingle at this 21 and older event. Dinner will begin at 6, and then showtime is at 7. Reservations are required, and tickets for the Murder Mystery Dinner Show are $45.
For information and reservations, call 541-999-9392 or 541-999-3027.