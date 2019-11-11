{{featured_button_text}}
Coquille Valley Seed Swap

In this March 8 photo, at the Coquille Valley Seed Community's monthly meeting it held the annual Spring Seed & Seedling Swap prior to Ann Ibach's presentation What to Plant Now for Specific Crop Seed Saving and Germination. 

 Ed Glazar, The World

COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites the public to Which Plants Grow Where? The Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature Ish Shaolum who will lead a discussion on: the origins and implications of what we call native and non-native plants; and why we perhaps shouldn't use that kind of terminology, along with other terms such as natural, weed and invasive. Beyond terminology, we will discuss conservation biology, anthropogenic dispersal, diversification, evolution and ecological resilience, and how our everyday choices impact the future of our world.   

Please remember to bring any garden surplus for the Sharing Table.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The public is always welcome at the meeting, no fragrance please. The meeting will be held at the  Coquille Community Building at 115 N Birch St. 

Need to know more? Call 541-572 -3317  or find them at facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0