COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites the public to Which Plants Grow Where? The Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature Ish Shaolum who will lead a discussion on: the origins and implications of what we call native and non-native plants; and why we perhaps shouldn't use that kind of terminology, along with other terms such as natural, weed and invasive. Beyond terminology, we will discuss conservation biology, anthropogenic dispersal, diversification, evolution and ecological resilience, and how our everyday choices impact the future of our world.
Please remember to bring any garden surplus for the Sharing Table.
The public is always welcome at the meeting, no fragrance please. The meeting will be held at the Coquille Community Building at 115 N Birch St.
Need to know more? Call 541-572 -3317 or find them at facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.