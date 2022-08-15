What drew you/your organization to partner with Tillamook County Wellness?
The Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council works on behalf of all dairy farmers and processors in the state to educate and inform on the essential role that dairy foods, healthy eating, and public health promotion have in community well-being. Since 2014, ODNC’s commitment to Tillamook County Wellness and to the health of those living in this area (which houses the most dairy farms in the state) has been a natural fit. As a Registered Dietitian and the new Nutrition Director for ODNC, helping others reach their highest level of health has always been one of my greatest passions, and I plan to continue to support the wonderful work being done by this group that has had years in the making.
What, if any, changes have you seen come about as a result of this work?
During my brief time with Tillamook County Wellness so far, I’ve seen the This Way to Well-being campaign come to life and inspire individuals across the county to reconsider their perception of ways to lead a healthier life. This initiative has gone beyond traditional approaches in health promotion that only emphasize movement and healthy eating (as important as they are), and encourages social connectedness, mental well-being, outdoor recreation, and even financial awareness. This work has also demonstrated the power that Social Media has to help reach and engage with an even greater number of individuals living in the Tillamook community.
What have you learned from being involved in this work?
Something I’ve learned time and time again throughout my career, and especially with Tillamook County Wellness, is that when you bring others together with the shared vision and drive to make a difference to the health and well-being of those in their community, you can accomplish wonderful feats. Our committee is composed of a diverse group of members of different professional backgrounds and organizations, and we continue to find ways to connect the dots, lean on our strengths, and draw from collective expertise to drive our mission forward.
What are your hopes for this work as it relates to you/your organization?
I want to continue to provide a voice of expertise in nutrition as a foundation for well-being, and the role that dairy foods play as part of a healthy life. I’m also excited to bring years of experience in health promotion and community well-being to the Tillamook County Wellness team, and to help create fun and engaging initiatives that will continue to make Tillamook a wonderful place to live, gather, and grow.
What are your hopes for this work as it relates to changing community health in Tillamook County?
It’s my goal for everyone living in Tillamook county to be invested in and excited for their health and wellness. This is partly to aid in our public health efforts to prevent and manage chronic illness in our community, but also because there’s simply just so much to inform about and share in this county related to well-being. This includes the incredible outdoor recreation, the plethora of social events and interest groups, access to mental health and social support resources, the amazing and nutritious foods and dairy products produced right in our back yard (some of the best in the entire country), and the help that this organization offers in guiding others to lead their best life.
