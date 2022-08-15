Lewis Martin photo.png

What drew you/your organization to partner with Tillamook County Wellness?

The Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council works on behalf of all dairy farmers and processors in the state to educate and inform on the essential role that dairy foods, healthy eating, and public health promotion have in community well-being. Since 2014, ODNC’s commitment to Tillamook County Wellness and to the health of those living in this area (which houses the most dairy farms in the state) has been a natural fit. As a Registered Dietitian and the new Nutrition Director for ODNC, helping others reach their highest level of health has always been one of my greatest passions, and I plan to continue to support the wonderful work being done by this group that has had years in the making.

