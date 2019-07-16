COOS BAY — Bay Area Kiwanis Club is preparing for their 62nd annual fundraiser "Wave Young" Salmon Barbecue.
Club supported causes include: Scholarships. The club gave out 11 individuals $2,000 and two $1,000 this year in Coos County; Shoe Event for Grade School Children, 168 pairs of shoes provided in April; Grandma's Closet, provides clothing for youth in need at Madison School; Sleep in Heavenly Peace, provides beds and bedding to children of families in need; sponsors Key Clubs at Marshfield High School and North Bend High School; and other organizations and their causes.
Delicious fresh caught salmon, barbecued to perfection will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, by the Bay Area Kiwanis at Bastendorff Beach County Park, located at 63379 Bastendorff Beach Road off Cape Arago Highway near Charleston.
The menu will include barbecued salmon steak, coleslaw, baked potatoes, a dinner roll, coffee, soda, or water and ice cream. Meals are priced a $15 for adults, and $7 for children 12 and younger.
Advance tickets may be purchased from any Bay Area Kiwanian, or by calling either John Lemos at 541-756-1769 or Bill McCaffree at 541-290-1990.