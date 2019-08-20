COOS BAY — Join Coos Watershed Association during the Blackberry Arts Festival for the opportunity to view five new storm drain murals in downtown Coos Bay. As a part of the Storm Drain Mural Project, five local artists have been painting their murals. On Saturday, Aug. 24, during the festival, folks can walk a small loop surrounding Central Avenue to see some of the artists in action.
The City of Coos Bay, Coos Watershed Association, Coos Art Museum and Coos Bay Downtown Association are working together to create this Storm Drain Mural Walk. The murals will serve as a visual reminder that all things landing on the street wash down the drain and directly into the bay. The murals also will serve as community beautification and to bring attention to downtown businesses and events. A brochure mapping the murals and their locations will be available in the Coos Bay Visitor Center year round.
During August and September, seven new murals will be added as well as repairs to the existing three murals created in 2010, will take place. The downtown Coos Bay area walking route will start at the visitor center. Two of the murals will be finished by the start of the Blackberry Arts Festival, five will be painted during the festival, and the repairs to the existing murals will take place in the weeks to follow.
The Coos Watershed Association's booth will be located in front of the Hall Building during the Blackberry Arts Festival. Information and a map of the mural locations will be available.
Funding for this project is provided by the Coquille Tribal Community Fund and the Coos Art Museum.
For additional information, contact Josie Keating at 541-217-0830.