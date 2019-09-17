NORTH BEND — Join the Bureau of Land Management for a fun-filled Saturday on Sept. 21 at Bastendorff Beach to help the agency further restore the site in celebration of National Public Lands Day! National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest volunteer event for public lands. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Volunteers will have several activities to choose from on the day of the event. Activities will include picking up trash, pulling invasive weeds, and scattering native seeds. In addition, the BLM will offer a kid-friendly learning activity, and other stations staffed by Surfrider, local watershed associations, and other community organizations will be sharing information with volunteers.
“The BLM has made a lot of progress the last few years removing the Scotch broom that was overtaking the foredune area,” said Coos Bay District Manager Kathy Westenskow-Davis. “Now we need help to get the native plants established to further restore the beach.”
Those participating in the event will receive a free National Public Lands Day t-shirt and a voucher good for a fee-free day at a public lands site. The BLM will provide snacks, and the necessary tools and safety equipment to complete the projects. Volunteers should bring water and sunscreen, and wear sturdy shoes and work clothes.
Volunteers should meet in the restroom parking lot 1/10 of a mile down Bastendorff Beach Road. Bastendorff Beach is west of Charleston, Oregon. From Charleston, Oregon, travel west on Cape Arago Highway for 1.5 miles. Turn right onto Bastendorff Beach Road. The beach is 0.5 miles on the left.
To learn more about the event visit: https://www.neefusa.org/public-lands-day. Volunteers can also call Jeanne Standley at the Coos Bay District Office at (541) 756-0100. Information about Bstendorff Beach is available at https://www.blm.gov/visit/bastendorff-beach