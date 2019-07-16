COOS BAY — A free Volunteer Fair will be hosted by Coos Bay Public Library from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the library.
The Volunteer Fair will be an excellent opportunity to make connections with local organizations looking for volunteers. Individuals looking to become more involved in the community and learn new skills are encouraged to attend. Volunteer in your community to meet people, learn new skills and expand your resume while helping others.
Due to limited space, all organizations must register with the library prior to staffing the fair.
This event is free and open to all members of the public. Call 541-269-1101 for additional information.