COOS BAY — The VISION 2019 exhibition, an annual high school art competition underwritten by Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, is set to open Feb. 22 and continue through April 13, at Coos Art Museum. Coastal high schools as well as high schools in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties have submitted entries. The competition will include drawings, paintings, etchings, mixed media, ceramics and photography, and it will be on display in the upstairs galleries at Coos Art Museum. “Best of Show,” 1st and 2nd place winners will receive cash purchase awards and a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College. The 1st through 4th places winners for each grade level will receive cash awards.
Southwestern Oregon Community College will present the VISION 2019 awards to 19 students in a ceremony for the winners, their families and their high school teachers 4-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Admission for the awards ceremony is free to the public.
For more information on VISION 2019, contact the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation by email foundation@socc.edu, call 1-800-962-2838, ext. 7211, or log onto www.socc.edu/foundation.