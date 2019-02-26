COOS BAY —Rylie Stewart, a North Medford High School Junior, took home the 'Best of Show' award at VISION 2019. The annual high school art competition is underwritten by the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation. Stewart‘s submission, a watercolor titled “ddoouubbllee” won her a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $250 cash-purchase award.
Zach Cabrera, a Brookings Harbor High School Freshman, was awarded '2nd Place' for her untitled tempera. Cabrera received a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $100 cash-purchase award.
Lauren Dega a North Medford High School Senior, took home the '3rd Place' award for an acrylic painting titled “Gogh-girl.” Dega received a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $75 cash-purchase award.
Sixteen other cash prizes ranging from $50 to $20 were awarded to grade division winners, grades 9 through 12.
VISION 2019 consists of artwork from 11 southern Oregon high schools. The 88 works of art by 78 students came from the following high schools in alphabetical order: Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Gold Beach, Marshfield (in Coos Bay), Myrtle Point, North Bend, North Medford, Pacific (in Port Orford), Reedsport Community Charter School, and Winter Lakes.
Each year the Vision exhibition continues to present the talents of our regional high school art students. VISION 2019 is on display in the upstairs galleries at Coos Art Museum through April 13, 2019.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, log on to www.socc.edu/foundation, or email: foundation@socc.edu or call: 1-800-962-2838, ext 7210.