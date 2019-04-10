COOS BAY — Vince Carl's show, Abstract Impressions, will be the featured show in the Richter Atrium Gallery at Coos Art Museum April 19-June 29.
Carl produces large colorful abstract paintings. Describing his work he said, "My paintings develop through layering, utilizing acrylic paints, charcoal, gold leaf, acrylic mediums, pastel and collage, building thickness in the process. My innovative use of squeegees to apply the paint is a technique I have been working with for more than 25 years.”
Carl has exhibited widely throughout Oregon but also Illinois, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska. His most recent solo exhibition was at the Firehouse Gallery in Grants Pass.