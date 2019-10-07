NORTH BEND — Helen Sutthill, DVM, will give a presentation on diseases that can be spread from pets to their human companions, and how to prevent such transmissions at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19th at North Bend Public Library.
Doctor Sutthill studied microbiology at South Dakota State University before earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota in 1992. She is the owner of Harbor Lights Animal Hospital. She has two children, four dogs, two cats, and two Guinea pigs, and states that her children have given her more illnesses than any of her pets.