NORTH BEND — Local singers and musicians will perform a number of nostalgic patriotic songs as Liberty Theatre performers present their annual Tribute to Veterans USO-style show May 25-26, both show times are matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Band music led by Fred Corbett awill be patriotic and familiar songs from the 40-50’s. The feel good variety show is directed again this year by Josie Reid. It will have you smiling as singers and dancers entertain you.
Tribute to Veterans USO-style show will benefit Phase IV of the restoration of the historic Liberty Theatre, which will include a set construction and green room on the lobby level and a new heating and cooling system.
Veterans and active military will be admitted free at the door as a way of thanking veterans for their service and commitment to freedom. This is made possible by a grant from the Coos County Cultural Coalition. All other tickets are $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thelibertytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 541-756-4336. Box office opens an hour before show time.
Liberty Theatre is home to Little Theatre on the Bay, and it is located at 2100 Sherman Ave. in historic downtown North Bend.