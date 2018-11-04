COOS BAY — The guns went silent on the Western front, ending World War I Nov. 11, 1918. In commemoration of that momentous event, Coos Bay and North Bend Veterans will hold a celebration at the "Merci" rail car in Simpson Park at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Cameron Smith, former Director of Oregon’s Department of Veteran Affairs has been invited to speak. Smith, great grandson of Rear Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, heads Oregon’s Department of Consumer and Business Services. Smith served as senior policy adviser to Governors John Kitzhaber and Ted Kulongoski. He previously served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a captain and completed three tours of duty in Iraq.
He has been touted by Governor Kate Brown as “… a strong leader who has spent his career focused on protecting the well-being of others.”
The Merci rail car, on display at Simpson Park in North Bend, was part of a "Merci" or Gratitude train that was given to the United States in 1949 by France in appreciation for U.S. contributions during World War I and World War II.
There were 49 cars given to the U.S. and these cars were known as 40 and eight as they held 40 men or eight horses. One car was given for each of the 48 states (at the time) and one to share between Washington, D.C. and the territory of Hawaii. Forty-three (43) cars remain intact today. The rail car given to Oregon was located in Salem from 1949 to 1968 when it was moved to Astoria. The car was moved to North Bend’s Simpson Park in 2006 thanks to the efforts of Mayor Rick Wetherell.