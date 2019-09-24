COOS BAY — The third annual Holiday Open House & Artisan Market at Coos History Museum is being planned for Saturday, Dec. 7. The Open House hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Coos History Museum, located at 1210 North Front St. in Coos Bay.
Vendors are invited to participate in this juried show and artisan market. An application is required and vendor applications must be received by the museum no later than Oct. 15, 2019, for consideration.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information about the Holiday Open House & Artisan Market or to obtain a vendor application, email museumstore@cooshistory.org, call 541-756-6320, or visit their website at www.cooshistory.org.