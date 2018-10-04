FLORENCE — The Florence Garden Club is pleased to announce that Jennifer Ewing of Port Orford will present "Vegetable Gardening On The Coast" at 1 p.m. for the Wednesday, Oct. 10 meeting held at the Presbyterian Church, 3996 N. Highway 101 in Florence.
Jennifer Ewing is known by Coastal gardeners for her lively presentations and passion for horticulture. Ewing is a retired organic gardener who has been teaching students in Master Gardener classes. She was affiliated with Rodale Institute of Research, and later was head of plant propagation for Siskiyou Rare Plant Nursery. She has maintained her own plant nursery for more than 10 years to supply Southern Oregon markets and restaurants. This free lecture is open to the public.