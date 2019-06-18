NORTH BEND — With over 20 different events and games going on throughout the weekend, there's something for everyone, of any age. Once inside the gate, participation in all events is free. Non-stop UTV/ATV event competitions and group rides will be going on from Wednesday to Saturday-night.
Even if you're not a UTV enthusiast, there will be countless games, activities and events that you can still participate in to win cash prizes. The Friday night event will feature live music, dancing and plenty of food to enjoy.
Each night at the main stage, there is a benefit raffle with over $20,000 of vendor products and part donations where 100 percent of the proceeds are donated back to local community charity groups. Visit utvtakeover.com for details.
For all you food lovers out there, buckle up. There are multiple different food vendors located at the BoxCar Hill Campground — smoked pulled pork sandwiches, authentic tacos, Greek food, all American-style foods or slushies for the kids.
There will be over 70 different vendors with industry-leading technologies; Test drive the newest Can-Am X3, Yamaha YXZ, and Polaris RZR. There will be daily demos 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
This event is possible by the support of many local and national sponsors. Entry fee $25 per adult for the entire event, children under the age of 12 are admitted free.
Day use shuttles will provide transportation from The Mill Casino to the Boxcar Hill Campground vendor row during the event. There is limited, first-come first-serve day use parking with dune access closer to the event.