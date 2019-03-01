COOS BAY — The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an 8 hour boating safety education course in Charleston. The course covers the basics of boating safety, required equipment, rules of the road, and Oregon boating laws. A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for any boat over ten horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths.
The class is taught by certified US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Oregon State Marine Board instructors. The class is taught at the US Coast Guard Station.
The cost of the course and materials is $15. For this class only, an accompanying family member is included in the class for free. Class will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the US Coast Guard Station located at 63450 Kingfisher Drive in the Charleston Marina.
Registration is required. To register for the class, call 541-267-6152.