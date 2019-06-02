NORTH BEND — The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a free Vessel Safety Check at the Cascade Outdoor Store parking lot 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 8. The examiners will certify the boat meets Oregon and US Coast Guard boating laws for equipment and will issue a 2019 decal certifying compliance.
Required equipment for typical recreational motor boats 16-26 feet includes wearable personal flotation devices for each person on board in good condition and the appropriate size. In addition a throw able flotation cushion in good condition is required. A fire extinguisher (in the “green”) is required for any boat having enclosed compartments for fuel and an outboard or inboard engine. A sound producing device is required for all boats that can consist of a boat horn, whistle, electric horn, or portable compressed gas horn. Navigation lights are required to be operational for periods of low visibility sunset to sunrise that consist of a forward red and green light and an elevated white anchor light visible 360 degrees. A visual distress device is required (with variations) based on where operating. Boat flares are required when operating in the ocean. Boat flares must have a current date. The boat registration (called a Certificate of Number) is required to be on board. Displayed OR numbers and current decal are provided with current registration. An Oregon Boater Education Card is required to be in possession by the operator for engines over 10 HP. Different types of boat configurations and operating areas may dictate different legal requirements that a Vessel Safety check by a US Coast Guard Auxiliary examiner can check for compliance. When a boat meets the requirements an annual decal for display is issued. Equipment requirements do vary with the boat length and where operating.
The US Coast Guard Auxiliary also makes recommendations that are not legally required however are strongly encouraged for local waters. An anchor with a short length, 4-8 feet, of chain and 150 feet or more of line is essential when operating in tidally influenced waters and the ocean. Anchors are intended to be effective at an angle away from the boat with a length of line between 5-8 times the depth of the water. A marine VHF radio is the primary method of hailing for assistance on channel 16 from the US Coast Guard and nearby boaters. The marine VHF radios operate on a “line of sight” principle between the operator and the shore station or other boats. With higher antenna better performance can be expected. VHF radios that are hand held are of lower wattage, typically 5 watts, and suitable for shorter distances such as within the bay or near shore ocean. A built in marine VHF radio is 25 watts and with an expected range of 25 or greater miles based on antenna height and quality. VHF radio models may have additional features to expedite a rescue. A cell phone may work with limitations, if dry, within range, and if you have the correct number saved. Citizen Band radios are considered obsolete. The state of the art safety device is called a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB). It is a wearable device attached to your life jacket. The PLB upon activated sends a signal to a satellite, then relayed to an onshore US Coast Guard Communications Center which will dispatch rescue units. The PLB is also used on land with rescue services coordinated and provided by the US Air Force. Other safety equipment can be recommended at a Vessel Safety Check examination. An exam is voluntary in the interest of having a safe boating public.
A Vessel Safety Check may be arranged individually by appointment from Bandon to Winchester Bay. The US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 51 Coos Bay members offer to the boating public a free boat safety inspection. The US Coast Guard Auxiliary trained examiners will certify the boat if it meets Oregon and Federal US Coast Guard boating laws for equipment and will issue a decal certifying compliance. The examiners will also make recommendations for your boat for operation in local waters. The Vessel Safety Check is available by appointment at the owner’s location in the Coos Bay, North Bend, Lakeside, Winchester Bay, Reedsport, and Bandon areas.
For additional information and to make arrangements for a vessel safety check inspection please call for: Winchester Bay-Lakeside, 530-713-1811; Bandon, 541-329-0396; North Bend-Coos Bay-Charleston, 541-888-6200 or 541-267-6152.