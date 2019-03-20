COQUILLE — A free play, "Urban Legends," will be performed by the Coquille High School Drama Club for two nights. The shows will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, at Sawdust Theatre located at 120 N Adams in Coquille.
Urban Legends is a collection of stories to make your blood turn cold. The play starts with a whirlwind tour that covers many of the famous and infamous urban legends we’ve grown up hearing and fearing. It then delves deeper, dramatizing full stories in chilling detail.
In “The Survivor” we meet the sole survivor of a plane crash who has lost his only love, but while the other bodies were retrieved, hers will never be found.
“On Second Hand” features a young man whose close call with death has his life suddenly and literally flashing before his eyes.
“Who’s Calling?” shows what can happen when a seemingly harmless practical joke is taken way too far.
And in “The Con” the audience will meet a charming couple who put their full trust in one another, for better or for worse.
The drama club suggests that after leaving the show you'll definitely feel the need to check the back seat of your car and look under your bed, and to beware these spooky tales will stick with you for quite some time.