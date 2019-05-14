COOS BAY — United Way of Southwestern Oregon has partnered with Zero Attempts on “Finding Hope,” a 16-page suicide prevention newspaper insert to be placed in major newspapers in Coos, Curry and Del Norte counties in September 2019 (Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month). Zero Attempts’ goal with this project is to remove the stigma around suicide by helping the community understand suicide prevention and encourage awareness and conversations. Newspaper insert sections will outline important risk factors, warning signs, and contributing factors; how to intervene and talk with someone you are concerned about; and how to determine if a person’s situation is an emergency and how to respond. The insert will have sections focusing on youth, veterans, the elderly, and a usually overlooked area regarding the impact of suicide in the workplace.
Everyone can help! United Way and Zero Attempts are challenging at least 240 Coos, Curry, and Del Norte county individuals, businesses, organizations, government entities and non-profits to donate $50 by June 30th toward the production and distribution of this publication for Coos, Curry, and Del Norte county newspapers this September. Donors who wish to be acknowledged will be listed on the back page of the insert.
Suicide is an all-time high in the U.S. Please help Zero Attempts and United Way of Southwestern Oregon make a difference in the lives and health of our communities. Visit https://unitedwayswo.org/finding-hope/ to download a donation form today.