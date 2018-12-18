NORTH BEND — Harmony United Methodist Church Choir will present the 37th annual Christmas Eve Cantata Monday, Dec. 24. A shuttle service, which is encouraged, will run between Blossom Gulch Elementary School at 333 S 10th St. in Coos Bay and the church starting at 6:30 p.m.
The service will begin at 7 p.m. in the beautifully decorated church with Paul Quarino playing the pipe organ, Debbie Schupe on the grand piano, and Jane Henrickson conducting.
All are welcome at the Harmony United Methodist Church on Christmas Eve for the annual cantata. The church is located at 123 Ocean Blvd. in Coos Bay. The service will conclude with passing the candlelight and the church choir leading the congregation singing "Silent Night," and sharing the sentiment of Peace on Earth.
For additional information, call the church at 541-267-4410.