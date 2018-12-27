COOS BAY — The Armchair Film Adventures series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Myrtlewood Meeting Room. This month’s feature is "Undiscovered Haiti."
Join world-renowned chef José Andrés on an exploration of the most unknown – and some say, the most beautiful – country in the Caribbean. While most Americans know Haiti only through its disasters (earthquake, hurricane, poverty), José explores the Undiscovered Haiti. As a chef and humanitarian, José is convinced we can change the world through the power of food, and understand a culture by exploring what, when and how its people eat.
José experiences the authentic traditions and rituals of Haiti, from making cassava bread to midnight gatherings with vodou priests. He dives deep into Haiti’s natural beauty, taking in ancient waterfalls and untouched coastlines. He hunts for land crabs and mythical mushrooms in its lush forests, and tastes local specialties on the bustling streets of Port-Au-Prince. He explores the history behind Haiti's incredible historic sites like the Citadel and tour a 150-year-old rum factory.
Friends such as former President Bill Clinton and chef Mario Batali even join José along the way. In the spirit of both adventure and exploration, Undiscovered Haiti follows José into the heart of this mysterious island.
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided. Please call 541-269-1101 for further information about this program. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.