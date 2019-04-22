NORTH BEND — The U.S. Coast Guard is hosting an open house later this month at Sector North Bend.
In a press release from the air station, the event is on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The station is located at 2000 Connecticut Ave. in North Bend.
“The open house is open and free to the public and will include search and rescue demonstrations and static displays including Coast Guard boats, aircraft, and various first responders from the local community,” the release said.
“This year, Sector North Bend wants to thank our surrounding communities for their unparalleled support,” said Lt. j.g. Wade Myers, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot and public affairs officer in the release. “It is also a great opportunity for the public to learn more about the roles and missions of the Coast Guard and will help strengthen the bond between the community and local Coast Guard units. The Sector North Bend command and personnel understand the importance of community support, and we strive to always live up to the public trust that is bestowed upon us.”
MH-65 helicopter aircrews will conduct aerial search and rescue demonstrations on the runway at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Coast Guard units involved in the open house include: Sector North Bend; Station Coos Bay; Aids to Navigation Team Coos Bay; Sector Columbia River and Air Station Sacramento.
Large backpacks, bags, and firearms will not be permitted on base for public security and safety reasons.