ROSEBURG — The Oregon State University Extension Service of Douglas County is offering a one-day workshop, "Maintaining a Healthy Forest in an Uncertain Climate," for forest landowners of all sizes and management objectives. The workshop will be offered in two locations in Douglas County: Saturday, Feb. 15, in Tiller, and Friday, March 13, in Roseburg. The morning portion will be offered indoors, followed an afternoon field tour.
Discover practical, cost-effective approaches to strengthen your forest’s resilience to wildfire, insects and drought in an uncertain climate. As southern Oregon experiences higher temperatures, changing weather patterns, longer fire seasons and occasional drought, it can be difficult to predict how your forest will be impacted. No matter your reason for owning your wooded property, increased drought and wildfire, and decreased resilience to insects and disease can kill trees and reduce the value of your forest.
At this workshop, participants will learn about what local and statewide experts in the field are already seeing and how to identify the telltale signs of a susceptible forest. Participants will complete a risk assessment for their property and learn about possible strategies to mitigate the severity of those risks. Information on cost-saving strategies will also be shared.
Knowing the risks and taking action to mitigate these impacts on your forestland can save you money in the long run, while improving the health of your forest.
"Maintaining a Healthy Forest in an Uncertain Climate," will be offered twice in Douglas County: from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Tiller; and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, March 13, in Roseburg.
Register for this workshop by visiting beav.es/ZdF. You can also call the Douglas County Extension office at 541-672-4461. Questions about the workshop can be made to Kara Baylog at 541-776-7371 or kara.baylog@oregonstate.edu. The cost of the workshop is $15 per person or $20 per couple. This includes the cost of workshop materials and light refreshments.