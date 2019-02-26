COOS BAY — Coos County women’s experience in sports competition at local, state and national levels is the focus of the next Coos History Museum First Tuesday Talk, March 5, 6:30 -7:30 p.m at the museum. The public is invited to join local residents Mary Paczesniak, Fran Worthen and Steve Greif for “Fascinating and Wholesome Sports: Girls in Coos County Athletics,” for perspectives on the history of local girls’ and women’s athletics as part of CHM’s celebration of Women’s History Month. Admission is free for museum members or $7 for non-members.
Paczesniak was a pioneer in women’s athletics at Marshfield High School from 1964-1968, just before passage of federal law that established girls’ and women’s right to athletic participation. She went on to play on Oregon State University’s then-newly-formed women’s volleyball, basketball, and tennis teams, and later taught and coached at MHS. She has been inducted into the Halls of Fame at both MHS and OSU.
Worthen competed in track and other sports at Marshfield from 1968-1972. A state track champion, she set a national long jump record. At Southwestern Oregon Community College she became the first woman in the country to compete on a men’s junior college track team. Worthen won national fame at the Amateur Athletic Union level and later served as Marshfield’s head track coach. She has been inducted into the MHS and SWOCC Halls of Fame.
Greif, a North Bend High School athlete from 1968 to 1972, eventually became head coach of the boys’ and girls’ track teams at NBHS and has long served on the board of the Coos History Museum. He recently published a book about the school’s athletic history. His presentation will highlight the early history of girls’ high school basketball in Coos County.
Event attendees will be able to view the museum exhibits before or after the presentation. The museum will be open from 6-8:30 p.m.