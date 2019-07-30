COOS BAY — Seven idyllic gardens await. The Coos Bay Garden Club will host the annual Town and Country Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug.3. Savor fragrant David Austin roses, a Three Sisters edible garden, and whimsical garden art. Take home your favorites from a plant sale at tour’s end.
Tickets are still just $10; buy yours at Clean Cut Landscape Center (in Empire), Coos Bay Visitor Center, Coquille Supply, Farr’s Hardware (Coos Bay & Coquille), or Hwy 101 Plants & Things (Bandon).
Proceeds fund college scholarships for Bay Area high school students. Coos Bay Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.