{{featured_button_text}}
Cheryl Drumheller's garden May 2019

Coos Bay Garden Club member Cheryl Drumheller's garden.

 Contributed photo

COOS BAY — Seven idyllic gardens await. The Coos Bay Garden Club will host the annual Town and Country Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug.3. Savor fragrant David Austin roses, a Three Sisters edible garden, and whimsical garden art. Take home your favorites from a plant sale at tour’s end.

Tickets are still just $10; buy yours at Clean Cut Landscape Center (in Empire), Coos Bay Visitor Center, Coquille Supply, Farr’s Hardware (Coos Bay & Coquille), or Hwy 101 Plants & Things (Bandon).

Proceeds fund college scholarships for Bay Area high school students.  Coos Bay Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags