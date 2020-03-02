REEDSPORT — TLC Computing in Reedsport is now offering computer lessons for all ages, and hopes to expand the program to hosting a learning center for the community.
The idea for the learning center arose after Steve Thompson, owner of TLC Computing, noticed there wasn't really a place for kids between the ages of 13 and 19 to hang out. He said he wanted to offer a place they could go for help on computer issues, that family members may not know an answer to, but also someplace they could spend time out of the house, with supervision.
Currently, there is space set up for three stations. Until more permanent equipment is installed, people are asked to bring their own laptop, or other machine, to work with. Sessions can be done any time TLC Computing is open. Thompson asks that people schedule sessions in half hour to hour-long blocks.
"I'll have computers available at a later date," Thompson said. "As of right now, bring your own computer I'll teach you whatever you want."
Exceptions can be made, though, if someone needs more one-on-one time. Thompson said if someone is really struggling to grasp Excel, as an example, they could work out time to come in on Sunday, when TLC Computing is normally closed, for some extra tutoring.
People who set up lessons can learn how to use various basic programs on the computer, or to improve general computer skills. So far, Thompson has plans set up for "basic," "intermediate," and "advanced" skill levels. He can also teach people about setting up networks and using mobile devices.
Beginner classes are $20 an hour and Thompson is confident he can teach everything in a one-hour session. Rates for other classes vary depending on the nature of the content.
Thompson has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the learning center with a goal of $5,000. According to the page, all proceeds will go toward the purchase of equipment and supplies to get the learning center started. Thompson added that his initial plan is to have eight computers set up in a rectangular ring, so sessions can be taught to a full group at once.
The learning center would not just be for kids. All ages are welcome, and Thompson said he would be able to help with just about everything from teaching about how to use programs to making a house call to set up a new machine.
Another aspect of the learning center is promoting community outreach and residents collaborating with each other to learn. Thompson said he doesn't know everything, but he's willing to help spread what knowledge he can.
"I'm not a teacher, but I know a little about a lot of stuff and I can help them the best I can," he said. "Whatever we can do to help the community, that's what we're here for."
Thompson said he tutors his daughter and she recently had a question for school that he didn't know the answer to. He said having others who might know the information to work with and refer someone to would be good, both for "it takes a village" teaching, and for getting to know others in the area.
"I just want to help people," he said. "I'm just trying to do whatever I can to give back," said Thompson.
There will be safety and privacy security set up on the learning center computers, as well as security cameras and alarms. Sites with certain content, and some activities, will be blocked — like adult material, sites for buying or purchasing weapons or drugs, trolling or harassing people, as well as other illegal or immoral activities.
"There will be network security in place," Thompson said, noting he's certified in network set up and security.
He added that his goal isn't for the learning center to become a playground, and for it to be a learning environment first, but that he's willing to adapt if needed. He said he would hire more staff and add extra security precautions as needed.
Appointments can be scheduled through TLC Computing's Facebook page or website /tlccomputingreedsport and tlcandc.com. Thompson can also be reached by phone at 209-431-9784 and email steve@tlcandc.com.
"Call, text, send a pigeon, send a fax, doesn't really matter," he said.
