CHARLESTON — Bring your wee ones, ages 1 to 5, out to the South Slough Reserve to learn about the diverse population of aquatic insects that exist in a health stream environment.
Children and their adult will have an opportunity to observe water samples containing live insect specimens and learn the various ways they help decompose leaves and other organic materials 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Participants will dance the “Buggy Wuggy,” and then create wings and an antenna to wear at Coos Watershed Association's annual MayFly Festival http://coosmayflyfestival.weebly.com/ parade at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mingus Park.
Space for Tide of the Toddlers is limited to 20 participants. Cost is $2 per child. Register online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Questions? Contact Deborah Rudd at 541-888-5558, ext. 158 or by email at deborah.rudd@state.or.us.