PORT ORFORD — Don't miss this dynamic trio fueled by an authentic passion for performance, musical sharing and writing the stories of life as they unfold out on the open road.
The Real Sarahs, were a hit at the Crow’s Nest in Bandon last summer. This year, The Real Sarahs will be touring through the Northwestern states of California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and crossing the Canadian border into British Columbia playing over 13 shows in 20 days along their route. Catch them from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Mr. Ed’s Espresso and Juice Bar in Port Orford.
As rising stars in the West Coast Americana scene, The Real Sarahs have distinguished themselves as skillful harmony singers and evocative songwriters. Based in coastal Mendocino County Calif., they have been traveling up and down the West Coast and Southwest United States, to Canada, Ireland and the UK, sharing their music with enthusiastic audiences. Together, they weave a magical tapestry of uptempo folk music that has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere they travel and perform. Embracing many genres of music, The Real Sarahs have threads of folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and country running through their songs.