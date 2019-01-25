COOS BAY — Milo and his dog, Tock, set off for adventure through the Land of Wisdom, encountering a Mathemagician, Princess Rhyme, Princess Reason and other strange but wonderful characters as the Dolphin Players bring the beloved classic children’s book, "The Phantom Tollbooth" to life.
Written by Norton Juster, "The Phantom Tollbooth" is the story of bored Milo who is given a magic tollbooth. With nothing better to do, he drives through the tollbooth in his toy car and lands in the Kingdom of Wisdom, a once prosperous land that has fallen on hard times. Milo acquires two faithful companions and embarks on a quest to find exiled Princesses Rhyme and Reason in the Castle in the Air and bring them back to the kingdom. In the process, he learns valuable lessons and finds a love of learning. Along the way, Milo unintentionally jumps to Conclusions, an island in Wisdom, and asks the really deep questions, such as “When is it truly appropriate to be hungry? Which way is the RIGHT way? And how much does it all matter?”
"The Phantom Tollbooth" was adapted for the stage by Susan Nanus and is directed by Cheri Valentine, who last directed "Strange Tales" for the Dolphins. Milo is played by Sabrina Gonzalez, and his faithful companion, Tock, is played by Kevin Thurkow. Other characters are played by Dolphin Playhouse regulars Barbara Booth Nixon, Zoe Shields, Bobbi Wilson, Nicole Freim, Jhana Brown, Semantha Ashford, Linda Villarreal, Brad Keith, Peter Mason, and Bridgette Cox.
Newcomers making their first appearance at the Dolphin Playhouse include Richard Dungjen, Desiree Gaoiran, Haven Gaoiran, Bailey Glenn, and Theren Banes.
"The Phantom Tollbooth" opens Friday, Feb. 15 and runs through March 3. Friday and Saturday performances will start at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. Saturday, Feb. 16, is pay what you can, with admission by donation. Group and family rates also are available. Call the theater for more information. Reservations may be made by calling 541-808-2611 or on the website thedolphinplayers.webs.com, and tickets are usually available at the door. The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark, in the Historic Empire district of Coos Bay.