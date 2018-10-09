COOS BAY — A local fiber enthusiast/quilter, Shirley Hammar, is the area coordinator for a state wide quilt documentation project. The Oregon Quilt Project team will be on location at the Coos History Museum 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. The project documents vintage/antique quilts in Oregon.
Mary Bywater-Cross, the author of "Treasures from the Trunk" and "Quilts and Women of the Mormon Migration," will be at the event, along with the documentation team. The quilts are extensively examined by a team of professionally trained fiber historians. The team is able to identify fabrics, block patterns, stitches, age, batting/filling contents, and what area the quilt was made.
There are a limited number of appointments still available. Each appointment will last 20-30 minutes, per quilt.; there is a small fee requested per quilt documentation. The event is open to the public to observe this process.
For more information about the quilt documentation, contact Shirley Hammar at 541-756-4816. For more information about the Oregon Quilt Project, visit www.oregonquiltproject.org.