COOS BAY — Spring is in the Air and some of the The Artist Loft Gallery members will be offering classes to add color and brighten your weekends in March. Spend an afternoon beading and make jewelry, learn how to marble and create decorative papers, paint Mandalas or a decorate your own silk scarf right at the gallery located at 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay.
Beaded Bracelet with Artist Loft Gallery Jeweler, Hester Solsenge — Saturday, March 9 from 1-3 p.m.
Learn the Ladder Stitch and create a beautiful beaded bracelet with Hester. Class fee $30, includes all supplies.
Marbled Papers with Ilese Levitt — Sunday, March 10 from 2-5 p.m.
Learn different techniques to create unique marbled papers you can use for cards, collage and other mixed media projects.
Class fee $35 or $30 when you bring a friend. All materials provided, along with coffee, or tea, and cookies.
Mandala Painting with Cherie Cloudt — Sunday, March 17 from 2-5 p.m.
Mandala means circle. Mandalas offer balancing visual elements, symbolizing unity and harmony. You will learn to design and paint a mandala on a canvas using simple tools and lots of color. All materials provided, along with coffee, or tea, and cookies. Class fee $30.
Silk Scarf Painting with Sharon Backues — Saturday, March 23 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
You will learn how to design and paint a beautiful silk scarf. Bring your water color brushes. Class fee $30, includes a small silk scarf and other supplies.
Discounts of five percent are offered to seniors and students by some instructors. Class space is limited. Call 541-756-4088 to register.