CHARLESTON — The ever-popular Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park is so popular that on nice evenings cars are backed up sometimes as far as Sunset Bay State Park.
If you want to avoid a long wait, go early, don't wait until you think everyone else is having dinner, they aren't. They're headed out to Shore Acres too, to see more than 325,000 LED Holiday Lights, 26 Christmas trees, and 60 light sculptures. Friends of Shore Acres have added to the spectacular garden display since the first Christmas Light display Dec. 11, 1987. That's a lot of lights and a lot of volunteer hours, in fact more than 1,500 community members help out.
Friends of Shore Acres was established Dec. 4, 1986, and David and Shirley Bridgham are still in the thick of it. The Friends' first Christmas light display was 33 years ago. Just look what the Bridgham's helped do.
There is no shortage of volunteers, each group with distinct roles. It seems like the whole community rolls out the red carpet not only setting up the lights, but serving donated hot cider and coffee, punch and cookies, to visitors in the Garden House. Many people are proud to be a part of something that brings so much joy to so many people. In the 2018 season, visitors came from 35 countries and 44 states; an estimated 67,128 people, That was a little shy of the record 74,392 for the rain-free 2017 Holiday Lights.
Another tradition is a chance to spend the last day of the year in the Historic Garden House. The Ultimate Bed & Breakfast raffle tickets are $10 and are available in the gift center. Only 300 tickets will be sold for a chance to spend New Year's Eve in the Garden House. Two adults will be provided with a special catered breakfast early on New Year's Day, provided by The Pancake Mill. The winning raffle ticket will be selected at 4 p.m. Christmas Day.
Admission to the park is $5 per vehicle. Dogs aren't welcome and neither are credit cards.
It's a good idea to visit the website to find out if anything's new www.shoreacres.net.