COQUILLE — It is time to ring in the holiday season at the Pioneer United Methodist Church’s 55th annual Candy Cane Lane Bazaar and Luncheon.
This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, at the church on 180 N. Baxter St., Coquille. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for purchasing homemade gifts and baked goods. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m., cost is $8, and it is a benefit for the needs of the community. The meal will include traditional salmon, turkey or some of both along with all the trimmings. Those who would like a meal delivered, (Coquille area only) call 541-404-2757 or 928-919-6192 to leave a message. Someone will call back to confirm.