ROSEBURG — The 44th annual Spring Fair in Roseburg will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds March 29 through 31.
Gates open Friday at 1 p.m. when continuous live entertainment begins. To get there, take exit 1232 off Interstate 5 to find the fair that features over 100 booths displaying the works of artisans and crafters from all over the Pacific Northwest.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2.50 for seniors and children. Any musician with an instrument and children six and younger will be admitted free. The fair continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be continuous live entertainment: on the main stage Baby Gramps, Rudi Galindo, the Barbara Healy Band, Jack Fallsrock & Friends, the Elizabeth Cable Quintet, and the Umpqua Bluegrass Band with Joe Ross. Other performances will include: the Teokalli Aztec Dancers, The Spring Fair Middle Eastern Dancers, Marcus Fyr, and the Celtic Traditions Ensemble. There also will be presentations by the Eastwood School Clown College Saturday and the Roseburg High School Robotics Sunday. You may be surprised by the Coyote Rising's Giant Puppets as well.
Innerspace Cafe in addition to food will have acoustic instrumental musicians performing on the Cafe Stage.