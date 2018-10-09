COOS BAY — The Coastal Celtic Society will celebrate the 10th annual Samhain, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Coos Bay Public Library. Doors open at 6:30 and all are welcome.
Samhain [pronounced Sew-win] is the Gaelic language name for the traditional Celtic holiday which gave rise to Hallowe’en. Samhain is a traditional observation of the changing of the seasons, a time to remember the dead, and the day that marks the beginning of the Celtic New Year.
It is also a day of veneration of the dead, and many light candles or otherwise remember their departed loved ones. This year’s celebration will include refreshments, live music, and educational presentations about Samhain past and present.
The Coastal Celtic Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Celtic heritage and culture through outreach, education, scholarships, and grants.
For more information, call Robert More at 541-266-8989, or visit the Coastal Celtic Society Facebook page.