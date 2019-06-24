COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will open its "26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition" in the first floor Maggie Karl Gallery Saturday, July 13. The juried exhibition displays maritime-themed artwork by major artists from across the United States and Canada; 73 works by 48 of the nation’s leading maritime artists are featured. The works are in a variety of media, including, oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel and sculpture. The exhibition runs through Sept. 28, 2019. It is sanctioned by American Society of Marine Artists, co-sponsored by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and funded by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Fund.
Coos Art Museum’s Annual Maritime Art Exhibition is the American Society of Marine Artists regional competition for the entire western United States. It is the oldest continuous Maritime art competition on the West Coast. The ASMA jurors include: Buck Braden of Tualatin, Ore., Brent Jensen of San Francisco, Calif., and Steve Mayo of Bellingham, Wash. Works will be honored for: Best in Show; Peoples’ Choice Award; Oregon International Port of Coos Bay Award; Coos Art Museum Board of Directors Award and Honorable Mention Ribbons.
Calvin Liang of Corona, Calif., is the featured maritime artist and his paintings will be highlighted in the adjacent Perkins Gallery during the exhibition. Liang was born in Canton, China and completed his art education at the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts. In China, his artistic skills were applied to the theatrical industry where he designed and created sets for operas and musical dramas. In 1987, Liang moved to the United States where he began a long and successful career creating visual art for the entertainment and animation industries, which included the Walt Disney and Nickelodeon Studios. In 2002, Liang left his animation career to pursue a full-time career as a fine artist. He is known for both landscape and seascape painting.
Liang is a Master Signature Member of the Oil Painters of America; Signature Member of the American Impressionist Society and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association; Signature Artist Member of the California Art Club and a Signature Member of ASMA. Among his many awards are: Best of Show at the C.M. Russell Museum, and the American Impressionist Society.
The Museum will host its annual maritime fundraising dinner beginning at 5 p.m., July 13. This exciting event features the popular silent art auction, beer and wine sales, and enjoyable camaraderie. Delicious food offerings will be catered by The Coach House Restaurant of Coos Bay. Auction artworks include pieces by participating 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition artists and local artists. A special facet of the auction is the sale of recently completed plein air maritime paintings.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $50 for Museum members and $55 for non-members. The tickets are available by calling Coos Art Museum at 541-267-3901 or by visiting the Museum at 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. RSVP for dinner tickets by Friday, July 8.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures. Hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm, Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members. Free to active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.