GOLD BEACH — The 10th annual Rotary Bike the Rogue bicycling event will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, in Gold Beach. This spectacularly scenic event offers routes for cyclists of varying abilities, along with good weather, great food and SAG support.
Riders have their choice of four different routes through this wild and remote southwestern corner of Oregon: 25 miles/1,100 vertical feet ($30); 40 miles/2,000 vertical feet ($40); 100km/62.5 miles/4,000 vertical feet ($50); and Century/100 miles/5,200 vertical feet ($60). All four rides follow the banks of the mighty Rogue River, and cross at least two bridges. The 40 mile, 100 km, and 100 mile rides finish along the Pacific Ocean, with panoramic views of beaches, sea stacks, and rugged coastline.
The Rotary Club of Gold Beach will provide a continental breakfast at the start of the event for all registered riders, and well-stocked rest stations every 7-17 miles along the route. At the end of the ride, each cyclist will be treated to a root-beer float and/or an Arch Rock Beer, and a wood-oven fried pizza. Bathrooms (with flush toilets, sinks, and no lines!) are available in Buffington Park at the start and finish of the event, as well as at the 11 mile point, 32 mile point, 51 mile point, and 90 mile point.
The Rotary Club of Gold Beach sponsors Bike the Rogue in collaboration with South Coast Bicycles in Bandon, which provides a SAG wagon stocked with spare parts and a mechanic to assist with any mechanical difficulties, and the City of Gold Beach, which donates re-usable goody bags to the event. Bike the Rogue also is supported by event sponsors Mary Stansell of Century 21 Agate Realty, and Umpqua Bank.
Registration for Bike the Rogue will start at 7 a.m. Sept. 7, in Buffington Park for those who have not pre-registered. The entrance to the park is four blocks east of U.S. Highway 101 on Gauntlet Street in Gold Beach. Anyone pre-registering with a postmark before Sept. 1 will receive $5 off the entry fee, per rider. Registration and waiver forms are available at the Bike the Rogue website through Gold Beach Rotary at www.http://goldbeachrotary.com.
This is a “safety first” event, and bicycle helmets are required. For additional information, email biketherogue@gmail.com.