COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library Foundation will host its eighth annual After Hours at the Library fundraiser, where attendees can taste locally brewed, distilled and roasted beverages provided by by 7 Devils Brewing Co., Stillwagon Distillery, Bayside Coffee, HV Cellars and Bandon Rain. Food pairings will be available by Black Market Gourmet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the library.
This year's entertainment will be provided by guest speaker Finn J.D. John, author of ‘Offbeat Oregon History,’ a weekly newspaper column that has evolved into a suite of public-history resources.
The After Party silent auction items can be previewed in the library starting Saturday, Oct. 13.
Advance tickets are available for $30 at the library or Art Connection, or $35 at the door.
Questions? Call the library at 541-269-1101.