COOS BAY — Coos Hispanic Leadership Committee will hold a Taco Fundraiser to raise funds for a free film screening of "The Book of Life" at the Egyptian Theatre in October. The Taco Fundraiser will be held from 11:30 a.m.-2 .m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.
While supplies last, $2 tacos sponsored by El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant will be available (*will close early if tacos run out). Light snacks and refreshments also will be available for free. The Coos Hispanic Leadership Committee is dedicated to empowering our Hispanic community and inspiring cultural diversity.
Attendance is free and open to everyone, no registration required.