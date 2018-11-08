OAKLAND, Calif. -- The T Sisters, born and raised in California and now based in the creative hub of Oakland, embody harmony. It’s in their blood, bones, and history. They have been singing and writing music together since childhood, and the lifetime of practice shows.
The group is made up of Erika (guitar, vocals), Rachel (guitar, banjo, vocals) and Chloe Tietjen (percussion, vocals). Distinguished by close harmonies, catchy melodies and potent lyricism, the T Sisters’ sound represents a continuum of music: from roots to pop influences, moments of stunning a cappella to swells of groovy indie folk.
The sisters’ contemporary yet classic sound invites a range of likenesses, with classic harmonies akin to the Pointer Sisters and the Everly Brothers and modern kinship with family bands like the Avett Brothers and First Aid Kit. With their soaring sibling harmonies, sassy stage presence, and inventive songwriting, these three sisters embody a fresh and soulful take on folk/Americana. The trio gains a whole new dimension when they add their powerful rhythm section of Steve Height on bass and Marlon Aldana on drums.
In the last few years, they’ve been honored to support such acts as Amos Lee, The Wood Brothers, Todd Rundgren, Elephant Revival, The California Honeydrops, and more. Notable performances include Merlefest, Kate Wolf Music Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Sisters Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Americana Music Association Festival, Music City Roots, and Garrison Keillor’s ‘A Prairie Home Companion.’
Following their 2014 debut album Kindred Lines (produced by folk/bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis), the T Sisters released their self-titled full-length album in October of 2016, followed by Live at Telephone, an EP recorded live to tape at Tiny Telephone Studios in San Francisco, CA. They are currently working on the next album, the first part of which has been recorded in Nashville at Alex the Great Studio under the production of Oliver Wood (The Wood Brothers).