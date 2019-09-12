{{featured_button_text}}
Participants attend the Stand Up! For the Bay event at the Coos Bay Boardwalk.

 Bethany Baker, The World

COOS BAY — Celebrate National Estuaries Week and Stand Up! for the Bay along with the Coos Bay chapter of Surfrider https://coosbay.surfrider.org and the South Slough National Estuary Reserve www.southsloughfriends.org at the sixth annual Community Paddle and Shoreline Cleanup Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event is to raise awareness about the health of or waters and to celebrate our spectacular recreational resources. Activities and registrations begin at 9 a.m. on the Coos Bay Boardwalk. There will be educational activities for the all ages, paddle and cleanup, jousting entertainment, live music, and food and drink available to purchase. 

