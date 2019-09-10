COOS BAY — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. A free Question, Persuade and Refer community suicide prevention training will be offered by Coos Health & Wellness. There will be two options on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon or from 1-3 p.m. at The Mill Casino-Hotel's Willow and Bear Grass rooms.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Email Eric.Gleason@chw.coos.or.us or call him at 541-266-6741.
Learn more at https://cooshealthandwellness.org.