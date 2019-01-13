GOLD BEACH — All who are interested in learning early detection of Sudden Oak Death using Bucket and Stream Baits in a workshop for citizen scientists is invited to participate. The process is for early detection of the pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death. Participants will learn how to assemble and locate bucket and stream baits and process samples.
Bait locations for this study will be prioritized according to the Sudden Oak Death Program’s early detection strategy. This free program will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Curry County Extension Office, located at 29390 Ellensburg Ave. in Gold Beach.
To RSVP, call Shawna at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or email shawna.horner@oregonstate.edu
This research is funded by a grant from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.