Try 1 month for 99¢
Sudden Oak Death is devastating...and it's on the move
Buy Now

A dead tan oak stands in front of a larger stand of dead trees, showing the effect of sudden oak death, an incurable disease that is devastating southern Curry County as the disease spreads north.

 Bethany Baker, The World

GOLD BEACH — All who are interested in learning early detection of Sudden Oak Death using Bucket and Stream Baits in a workshop for citizen scientists is invited to participate. The process is for early detection of the pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death. Participants will learn how to assemble and locate bucket and stream baits and process samples.

Bait locations for this study will be prioritized according to the Sudden Oak Death Program’s early detection strategy. This free program will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23at the Curry County Extension Office, located at 29390 Ellensburg Ave. in Gold Beach.

To RSVP, call Shawna at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or email shawna.horner@oregonstate.edu

This research is funded by a grant from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0