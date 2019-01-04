COOS BAY - The Artist Loft Gallery will be hosting "The Power of Small Art," an area-wide open art show from March 1 to April 27.
Often, people think artwork must be large to be interesting, but artists are encouraged to prove that idea wrong. Works for The Power of Small Art can be old, new or in-between.
Amateur, professional and beginner level artists in any medium are invited to submit both 2D and 3D art works. For space consideration, 2D works cannot exceed 11 X 14” (excluding frames) and the maximum dimension in any direction for 3D items is 12”.
Up to three entries may be brought to the 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay before Saturday, Feb. 23. Fees are $10 for the first item and $5 each for the second and third entries. Three prizes and several Honorable Mention ribbons, as well as a People's Choice award will be awarded.
For details or to obtain an entry blank, email grwick@gmail.com or call 541-756-4088.