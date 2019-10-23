NORTH BEND — A Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be hosted by North Bend Public Library for preschool children starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the library. Children are invited to wear their favorite pajamas to a special storytime, and to bring a stuffed animal friend to leave overnight at the library for a sleepover. Children also will have the opportunity to decorate sleep masks for their stuffed animals.
The library will post photos to their Facebook page showing the fun the stuffies are having after-hours at the library. Animals and a souvenir photo will be available for pickup on Saturday, Nov. 9.