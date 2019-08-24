COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College students Maria Arellano, Jorda Harlow, and Stephanie Hockema will deliver a presentation for the local community about their experience this summer studying abroad in Istanbul, Turkey.
The presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave. in Eden Hall.
With substantial support from community members, these students spent two weeks in Istanbul, Turkey, participating in a sociology course offered by Southwestern. The program, “Confronting Global Problems and Creating Sustainable Futures,” explored international perspectives on work and livelihood, sustainable food systems, and the politics of consumption and waste. Students not only gained a better understanding of how to promote global sustainability, but they also learned a tremendous amount about a culture and people that are often misunderstood in the United States. They look forward to sharing what they learned about Turkish history and society and to thank the donors who made this experience possible.
For more information on the presentation or study abroad experience, contact Sara Keene at sara.keene@socc.edu, 541-888-7127.