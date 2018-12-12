COOS BAY – Digital imaging and printmaking technology have revolutionized the modern visual environment. From Dec. 14 through Feb, 16, 2019 Coos Art Museum will be presenting Strictly Digital - an invitational exhibition of digital prints by six artists. The manipulation of images by digital means and computer printing will be featured.
The six digital artists in the exhibition are: Dr. Patricia Fisher, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; Helene Goldberg, Berkeley, Calif.; Virginia Klewitz, Coos Bay; Geoffrey McCormack, Eugene; Victoria Tierney, Bandon; and Geneva Varga, North Bend.
